Isthmus Partners LLC Buys New Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,111 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 154,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price target on eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. eBay rejects GameStop's $55.5 billion takeover bid

eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. MarketScreener report on Redburn target increase

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlight strong share-price momentum, with eBay up sharply over the past month, quarter and year, which can attract additional investor interest. A Look At eBay (EBAY) Valuation As Recent Share Price Momentum Meets Conflicting Fair Value Signals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. The trade was a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here