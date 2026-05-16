Isthmus Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $311.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.78 and a 1-year high of $512.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $392.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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