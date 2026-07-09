Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $1.68 Million in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.11% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84,396 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total transaction of $287,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,310,352.04. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $634,977.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855 shares in the company, valued at $189,562.05. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $251.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $227.38. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.86 and a twelve month high of $279.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.30. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 11.27%.The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

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