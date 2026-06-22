J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,016.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,017.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s latest quarter showed standout fundamentals, with revenue up 55.5% year over year to $19.80 billion and full-year guidance raised to $82 billion-$85 billion, reinforcing the company’s leadership in GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro. Prediction: Eli Lilly Will Trade at $1,200 on This Date
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators remain bullish, citing Lilly’s rapid earnings growth, heavy manufacturing investment, and ongoing leadership in obesity and diabetes treatments as reasons the stock could keep climbing. Under Dave Ricks, Lilly Is Minting Money on GLP-1 Drugs and Spending It Wisely
- Positive Sentiment: New collaborations around Lilly TuneLab, including partnerships with Charles River and Chai Discovery, expand the company’s AI-driven drug discovery ecosystem and could support longer-term pipeline productivity. Chai Discovery Collaborates with Lilly TuneLab to Offer AI Capabilities to Select Biotechs
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including completion of trials for retatrutide and mevidalen, which are worth watching but did not include definitive late-stage results. Retatrutide Trial Completion Signals Next Step for Eli Lilly’s Diabetes Pipeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary framed Lilly as still undervalued relative to its growth narrative and pointed to AI-driven healthcare as another possible upside theme, but these pieces were largely opinion-based rather than new company-specific catalysts. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Could Be 24.7% Undervalued on Its Growth Narrative
- Negative Sentiment: LLY also saw a short-term pullback in the prior session, showing that even with strong fundamentals, investors have been taking some profits after the stock’s big run. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: A report that Lilly has begun denying some 340B discounts could create friction with healthcare buyers and adds a potential reimbursement-related overhang. Eli Lilly begins denying 340B discounts
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
(Free Report
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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