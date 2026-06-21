J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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