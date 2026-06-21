J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $417.16 and its 200 day moving average is $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $558.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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