J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,577 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.65% of J & J Snack Foods worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1,450.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JJSF

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $76.50 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.38.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. J & J Snack Foods's payout ratio is currently 107.38%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

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