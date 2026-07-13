J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,792 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 607,094 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 1.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $68,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after buying an additional 2,550,786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,130,053 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,239,000 after buying an additional 683,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after buying an additional 595,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after buying an additional 393,917 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.80 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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