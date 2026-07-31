Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 13,343.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,398 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.52% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $170,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 4.3%

JKHY stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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