Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,446 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Jackson Financial worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $126.69.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio is -58.92%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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