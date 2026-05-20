Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 737.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,189 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Solutions worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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