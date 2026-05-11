Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 360.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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