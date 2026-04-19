Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Stock Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,734 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,307 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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