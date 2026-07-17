Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,118 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE ROK opened at $469.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $461.10 and its 200 day moving average is $419.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $497.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rockwell Automation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockwell Automation wasn't on the list.

While Rockwell Automation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here