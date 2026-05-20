Jag Capital Management LLC Has $17.63 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,794 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,182 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $322.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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