Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,501 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,652,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi sharply raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,025 from $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, citing accelerating NAND demand tied to AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center expansion. The upgrade reinforced the view that Sandisk still has meaningful upside after its huge run. Sandisk Stock Can Rise Another 52%, Says Citi. Why Investors Should Buy.

Citi sharply raised its price target on Sandisk to from $1,300 and kept a rating, citing accelerating NAND demand tied to AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center expansion. The upgrade reinforced the view that Sandisk still has meaningful upside after its huge run. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research also boosted its target, calling for $2,350 , which added to the bullish analyst momentum around Sandisk and the AI memory trade. Wall Street sets Sandisk stock price target for the next 12 months

Melius Research also boosted its target, calling for , which added to the bullish analyst momentum around Sandisk and the AI memory trade. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Sandisk’s strong fundamentals, including surging revenue, margin expansion, and AI-driven storage demand, which continues to support the long-term bull case for the stock. Micron (MU) and SanDisk (SNDK) – Why a Top Analyst Boosted Price Targets on These AI Stocks

Recent commentary highlighted Sandisk’s strong fundamentals, including surging revenue, margin expansion, and AI-driven storage demand, which continues to support the long-term bull case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk is also benefiting from the broader narrative that AI is shifting demand from compute to storage, with investors increasingly treating NAND flash as a key bottleneck in AI infrastructure rather than a commodity product.

Sandisk is also benefiting from the broader narrative that AI is shifting demand from compute to storage, with investors increasingly treating NAND flash as a key bottleneck in AI infrastructure rather than a commodity product. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst action, Sandisk has been slipping at times along with the wider chip sector as rising bond yields and general tech-sector caution pressure high-beta semiconductor stocks. Micron, SanDisk Stocks Meet The Bond Time Bomb: 30-Year Yields Hit 19-Year Highs

Despite the bullish analyst action, Sandisk has been slipping at times along with the wider chip sector as rising bond yields and general tech-sector caution pressure high-beta semiconductor stocks. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are also taking profits after Sandisk’s massive year-long rally, leading to short-term cooling and fears that the stock’s near-term upside may be more limited after such a dramatic run.

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK stock opened at $1,383.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $1,600.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $931.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.16.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here