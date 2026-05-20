Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,478 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $13,803,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 82,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,094. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $24,296,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $422.79 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $395.15 and its 200 day moving average is $397.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.70 and a fifty-two week high of $463.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rockwell Automation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockwell Automation wasn't on the list.

While Rockwell Automation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here