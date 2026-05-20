Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $367.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.03 and a 12-month high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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