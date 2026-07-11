Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 137,133 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) by 524.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,266 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 137,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,934 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,704 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.45 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.36% and a negative net margin of 51.71%.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.78.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

See Also

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