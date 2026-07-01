Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,128 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 443,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,127 shares of company stock worth $25,138,555. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS kept its Buy rating and lifted its price target, highlighting Marvell’s growing opportunity in the data-center CXL market and reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven connectivity demand. Article link

UBS kept its Buy rating and lifted its price target, highlighting Marvell’s growing opportunity in the data-center CXL market and reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven connectivity demand. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Marvell, adding to expectations that earnings will keep improving as AI infrastructure spending expands. Article link

Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Marvell, adding to expectations that earnings will keep improving as AI infrastructure spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles emphasized Marvell’s role in the broader custom ASIC and AI buildout theme, which is keeping momentum strong after a powerful multi-week rally. Article link

Recent articles emphasized Marvell’s role in the broader custom ASIC and AI buildout theme, which is keeping momentum strong after a powerful multi-week rally. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are debating whether the stock’s sharp recent run leaves room for further upside or raises the risk of profit-taking after a very strong month. Article link

Investors are debating whether the stock’s sharp recent run leaves room for further upside or raises the risk of profit-taking after a very strong month. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary notes that MRVL’s explosive rally could attract short-term selling from investors looking to lock in gains, especially after the stock’s outsized move higher. Article link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $297.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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