Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 38,502 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477,669 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $780,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $194.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.34 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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