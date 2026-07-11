Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 40,023 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 126.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,646 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock worth $609,561,000 after buying an additional 2,533,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $62,153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company's stock worth $235,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,004 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,372,000. Finally, Marex Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 2,419,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,707 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts: Sign Up

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $34.45 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.77, a P/E/G ratio of 99.77 and a beta of 2.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $830,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,365,135. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 4,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $141,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,885. The trade was a 39.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,161 shares of company stock worth $5,041,152. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hims & Hers Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hims & Hers Health wasn't on the list.

While Hims & Hers Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here