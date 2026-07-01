Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,891 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $302.41 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,047.03 and a beta of 3.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $278.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 220,274 shares of company stock worth $57,337,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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