Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 622.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,190 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 129,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. Restaurant Brands International's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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