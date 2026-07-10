Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 232.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,593 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $102.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $121.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

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