Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.20 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 157,008 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 239,884 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $205,557,000 after purchasing an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEC Energy Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEC Energy Group wasn't on the list.

While WEC Energy Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here