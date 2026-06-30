Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $28.64 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $28,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company's stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 650 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,096.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $1,122.26 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.59 and a 52-week high of $1,143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $993.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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