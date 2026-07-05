Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,280 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $237.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $189.03 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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