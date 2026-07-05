Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 510.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,634 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HubSpot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $568.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $257.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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