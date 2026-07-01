Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,005 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,063,000. Finally, Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $10,827,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Celebrity River Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean’s broader portfolio, announced new “Before and After Stays” in Prague, Budapest, Amsterdam, and Lausanne, expanding its European cruise experience and adding more bookable travel options. Article Title

Celebrity River Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean’s broader portfolio, announced new “Before and After Stays” in Prague, Budapest, Amsterdam, and Lausanne, expanding its European cruise experience and adding more bookable travel options. Positive Sentiment: Several market write-ups continue to frame Royal Caribbean as a high-quality leisure stock with strong margins and global reach, reinforcing its premium position versus peers. Article Title

Several market write-ups continue to frame Royal Caribbean as a high-quality leisure stock with strong margins and global reach, reinforcing its premium position versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Royal Caribbean with Carnival suggests the cruise trade has become more fragmented, with investors focusing on relative execution rather than the sector as a whole. Article Title

Commentary comparing Royal Caribbean with Carnival suggests the cruise trade has become more fragmented, with investors focusing on relative execution rather than the sector as a whole. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Royal Caribbean faces a “Mexico problem,” pointing to potential itinerary and destination-related headwinds that could weigh on bookings or route flexibility. Article Title

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $317.53 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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