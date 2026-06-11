Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264,194 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Medtronic worth $121,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,388,027,000 after buying an additional 1,888,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,460,537 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,800,550,000 after buying an additional 625,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,150,420,000 after buying an additional 1,419,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after buying an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,665,832,000 after buying an additional 231,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Stock Down 2.1%

MDT opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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