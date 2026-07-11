Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Chemed were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Chemed by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,264 shares of the company's stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 14.1% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $487.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Corporation has a one year low of $365.20 and a one year high of $493.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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