Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 48,365 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock worth $3,625,822,000 after acquiring an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock worth $495,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. HSBC reduced their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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