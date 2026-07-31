January Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

January Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,932 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Waste Management comprises about 1.8% of January Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $226.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

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About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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