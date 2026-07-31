January Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,618 Chevron Corporation $CVX

January Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,618 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of January Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude prices following renewed Middle East hostilities are improving the earnings outlook for oil producers. Chevron is also benefiting from increased production in Venezuela, contributing to its recent outperformance among Dow components. Dow Leader Rides Surging Oil Prices And Trump's Venezuela Spoils

Higher crude prices following renewed Middle East hostilities are improving the earnings outlook for oil producers. Chevron is also benefiting from increased production in Venezuela, contributing to its recent outperformance among Dow components. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating a particularly strong quarter for Chevron and Exxon Mobil, with higher oil prices potentially producing their best combined results in several quarters. Chevron, ExxonMobil Earnings Preview

Analysts are anticipating a particularly strong quarter for Chevron and Exxon Mobil, with higher oil prices potentially producing their best combined results in several quarters. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America favors Chevron over Exxon Mobil, while Erste Group raised its Chevron EPS forecasts to $14.58 for fiscal 2026 and $12.61 for fiscal 2027. The revisions reinforce a constructive analyst view, although estimates remain below the broader full-year consensus of $15.61. Exxon Cut to Neutral at BofA

Bank of America favors Chevron over Exxon Mobil, while Erste Group raised its Chevron EPS forecasts to $14.58 for fiscal 2026 and $12.61 for fiscal 2027. The revisions reinforce a constructive analyst view, although estimates remain below the broader full-year consensus of $15.61. Neutral Sentiment: Friday’s earnings release is the main near-term catalyst. Investors will focus on whether higher oil prices and Venezuela production translate into stronger cash flow and whether Chevron can demonstrate progress in potential growth areas including Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina and power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Chevron Earnings Could Reveal the Oil Giant's Next Growth Engine

Friday’s earnings release is the main near-term catalyst. Investors will focus on whether higher oil prices and Venezuela production translate into stronger cash flow and whether Chevron can demonstrate progress in potential growth areas including Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina and power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are elevated ahead of the report, increasing the risk of profit-taking if results, guidance or growth investments fail to exceed forecasts. Continued Middle East tensions also support crude prices but introduce greater geopolitical and operational volatility.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.49 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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