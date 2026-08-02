Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 10,664 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $48,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 33,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Analyst ratings and price targets

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Alnylam Q2 2026 earnings call

Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Analyst price-target changes

Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Alnylam Q2 earnings miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the results and guidance cut. These announcements may add reputational and legal overhang, although they do not establish wrongdoing. Securities-fraud investigation

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ALNY opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.81 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 104.81% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $444.00 to $318.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.72.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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