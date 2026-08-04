Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 11,186 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,449 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 37,100 shares of the company's stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Guardian Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,531,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE WPM opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is 19.70%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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