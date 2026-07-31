Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,348,706 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX - Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915,556 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,348,706 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.50% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $186,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,910,881 shares of the company's stock worth $72,234,000 after buying an additional 2,041,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,117,073 shares of the company's stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,645,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3,185.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 716,873 shares of the company's stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 695,055 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,925,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 50,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,928,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 4,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,435.19. The trade was a 91.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $7,882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,712.55. The trade was a 89.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,230 shares of company stock worth $9,974,147. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.75.

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Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: EWTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

At the core of Edgewise's pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.

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