Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,329,608 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 2,329,608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.11% of Glaukos worth $575,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Glaukos alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 159.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Up 7.0%

Glaukos stock opened at $161.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.40. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially exceeded expectations: Q2 2026 net sales reached a record $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the roughly $151 million analyst consensus. The company’s quarterly loss of $0.14 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.21–$0.28 loss and improved from $0.24 a year earlier. Glaukos Q2 earnings report

Q2 2026 net sales reached a record $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the roughly $151 million analyst consensus. The company’s quarterly loss of $0.14 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.21–$0.28 loss and improved from $0.24 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Glaukos forecast 2026 revenue of $680 million to $700 million, versus the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for continued demand across its glaucoma and other eye-care products. Glaukos second-quarter financial results

Glaukos forecast 2026 revenue of $680 million to $700 million, versus the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for continued demand across its glaucoma and other eye-care products. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress supports longer-term growth: The pivotal trial of the PRESERFLO MicroShunt for treatment-resistant glaucoma has completed enrollment, an important step toward potential regulatory and commercial expansion. PRESERFLO MicroShunt trial enrollment

The pivotal trial of the PRESERFLO MicroShunt for treatment-resistant glaucoma has completed enrollment, an important step toward potential regulatory and commercial expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with multiple buy or outperform ratings and recent price targets ranging from $150 to $175. However, UBS initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 target, indicating valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run. UBS Glaukos coverage

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with multiple buy or outperform ratings and recent price targets ranging from $150 to $175. However, UBS initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 target, indicating valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow remain weak: Glaukos continues to report an operating and net loss, while operating cash flow was negative during the quarter. Continued investment and losses could limit near-term earnings upside.

Glaukos continues to report an operating and net loss, while operating cash flow was negative during the quarter. Continued investment and losses could limit near-term earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares for approximately $1.6 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance as a discretionary bearish signal, but broader recent insider activity has consisted of sales rather than purchases. Glaukos insider sale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,585.65. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,024,960. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 61,273 shares of company stock worth $9,082,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Glaukos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Glaukos wasn't on the list.

While Glaukos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here