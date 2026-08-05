Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 23,665 Shares of IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,059 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.47% of IMAX worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in IMAX by 863.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company's stock.

Get IMAX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IMAX from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. IMAX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. IMAX had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.47%. IMAX's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Key IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider IMAX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IMAX wasn't on the list.

While IMAX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here