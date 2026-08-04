Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 27,540 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $161.97. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Tapestry's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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