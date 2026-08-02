Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 317,995 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,768 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 317,995 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.74% of Frontdoor worth $64,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 164.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 429.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 879 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 8,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Frontdoor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $82.00 target price on Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.46. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 118.62%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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