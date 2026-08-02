Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 611,276 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247,151 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 611,276 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 10.04% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,362.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,404. The trade was a 53.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $189,171.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 884,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,636,348.56. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 184,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,906 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $532.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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