Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 641,375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092,917 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 641,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.46% of Abbott Laboratories worth $830,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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