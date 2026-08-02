Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 646,898 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855,334 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 646,898 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.60% of Alkami Technology worth $60,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alkami Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 264.3% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,650,000 shares of the company's stock worth $119,876,000 after buying an additional 5,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,596,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,969,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,118,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,010,000 after buying an additional 1,023,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 1,233,546 shares of the company's stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 720,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 844,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $14,048,558.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,445,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $290,126,880.22. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,041,543 shares of company stock worth $67,594,674. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $126.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.22 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company's platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami's platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alkami Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alkami Technology wasn't on the list.

While Alkami Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here