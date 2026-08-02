Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 692,933 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339,218 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 692,933 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.08% of Bicara Therapeutics worth $66,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 219.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 667,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 458,200 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 5,802,970 shares of the company's stock worth $115,421,000 after acquiring an additional 586,001 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 489,095 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,316.75. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 28,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $817,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,279,489.46. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,675. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.27.

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Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCAX opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -0.81. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $30.99.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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