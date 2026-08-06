Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 79,915 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 877.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,026 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,915 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Interparfums worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Interparfums by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company's stock.

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Key Interparfums News

Here are the key news stories impacting Interparfums this week:

Positive Sentiment: Interparfums reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, including earnings per share guidance of approximately $4.85 and revenue guidance of about $1.5 billion. First-half sales rose to $686 million, while operating cash flow improved to $45.6 million. Interparfums 2026 Second Quarter and Half-Year Results

Interparfums reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, including earnings per share guidance of approximately $4.85 and revenue guidance of about $1.5 billion. First-half sales rose to $686 million, while operating cash flow improved to $45.6 million. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The dividend provides ongoing shareholder income and represents an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The dividend provides ongoing shareholder income and represents an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 2.1% year over year to $341.0 million, essentially matching consensus expectations. Cash and equivalents totaled $169.7 million at quarter-end, supporting financial flexibility.

Second-quarter revenue increased 2.1% year over year to $341.0 million, essentially matching consensus expectations. Cash and equivalents totaled $169.7 million at quarter-end, supporting financial flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter diluted EPS was $0.95, below analyst estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04 and down from $0.99 a year earlier. Net income declined 4.7% to $30.5 million, while operating profit fell 17.3% to $48.9 million. Interparfums Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Second-quarter diluted EPS was $0.95, below analyst estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04 and down from $0.99 a year earlier. Net income declined 4.7% to $30.5 million, while operating profit fell 17.3% to $48.9 million. Negative Sentiment: Higher marketing, royalty, logistics and cost-of-sales expenses compressed margins. Cost of sales rose 4.1%, outpacing revenue growth, raising concerns about near-term earnings leverage.

Higher marketing, royalty, logistics and cost-of-sales expenses compressed margins. Cost of sales rose 4.1%, outpacing revenue growth, raising concerns about near-term earnings leverage. Negative Sentiment: Some investors viewed the full-year sales outlook as below expectations despite the formal reaffirmation. In addition, CEO Jean Madar reportedly sold 20,000 shares, which may add a modest negative signal, although insider transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Interparfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.11. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $341.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $341.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Interparfums's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Interparfums's payout ratio is 60.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Interparfums presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Further Reading

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