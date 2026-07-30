Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 89,359 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.41% of UnitedHealth Group worth $991,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7%

UNH opened at $421.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.08 and a 200-day moving average of $347.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Get Our Latest Report on UNH

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here