Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,669 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.24% of Gulfport Energy worth $47,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,535 shares of the company's stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

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Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPOR opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $149.18 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Further Reading

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