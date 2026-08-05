Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,799 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,634 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equinox Gold worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,734 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EQX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered Equinox Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinox Gold from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of EQX stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $861.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 224.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

See Also

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